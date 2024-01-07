EPOCH TV | How Vaccine DNA Contamination May Explain Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases

EPOCH TV | American Thought Leaders with Dr Ryan Cole: How Vaccine DNA Contamination May Explain Cancers, Autoimmune Diseases

More from Pathologist, Dr. Ryan Cole, describes how—since the rollout of the experimental mRNA injections—embalmers and clinicians have been finding strange, rubbery, foot-long clots in both the deceased and the living, that can be broken down and cleared from the body using a natural enzyme called 'Nattokinase'.





In this episode, Dr. Ryan Cole breaks down what we know about DNA contamination in the COVID-19 genetic vaccines, why it’s significant, and how it may be related to the rise in cancers and autoimmune diseases.





"They are white and fibrous, they're unusual, they're firm, they are rubbery, they're long. I have some that are a couple of feet long... I've looked at them under the microscope, and that spike protein is really what's inducing this clotting pathway."





“My concern isn't just, you know, these COVID shots. My concern is this entire technology. A lipid nanoparticle in and of itself is an unproven product…They're trying to create them for RSV, and for flu, and for many other pathogens. It still takes those little gene sequences any and everywhere in the body,” says Dr. Ryan Cole.





"You get one of these clots laying down somewhere in the body, can it cause a heart attack? Sure. Can it cause a stroke? Sure."









