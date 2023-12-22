So Now TRUTH Telling Is FEAR Mongering?

✅ $60 OFF their best-selling 4 Week Emergency Food Kit when you go to my special web site http://www.preparewiththinkaboutit.com​ 🔥

I have to shake my head when I see comments on the channel about me "fear mongering." I didn't know that telling the truth about anything should be considered fear mongering, I thought it was just telling the truth about what's happening and what we see happening.



If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU ARE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the Donorbox link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





WEBSITE:

https://thinkaboutit.news





VISIT US ON SUBSTACK:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





STORE:

https://think-about-it-2.creator-spring.com/









Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.