US And NATO Agree To Send Dozens Of F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine

US and Nato gave the green light to allies wanting to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and will help train Ukrainian pilots to fly the fighters. US decision to supply F-16s to Ukraine represents one of the most significant upgrades in Kyiv's military capabilities since last year's full-scale Russian invasion. Joe Biden said Washington would support joint efforts to train Ukrainian pilots and then equip the country's air force with F-16s and other fourth-generation fighter jets.