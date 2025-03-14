Fear of God versus being fearful

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on May 16, 2024.





In these end times of spiritual upheaval where the world doesn’t know what is right from wrong anymore, where men dress up as drag queens, where murdering your unborn baby is embraced while Christian preachers are being arrested for preaching Christ, we need to know our Savior, Jesus Christ, Emmanuel, Yeshua more now that ever before and not be conformed to the ways of this world.





The world lives in fear as many of its citizens, void of Christ, are fearful. They do not have peace of mind because Christ is not part of their daily lives. They are fearful but they do not fear God.





To fear God, what does it mean? To fear God is to have a sense of awe, to revere and to submit to God and His will. Those who fear God recognize Him as the Creator of all that is.





Psalm 19:9 says the following about the fear of God: The fear of the Lord is clean, enduring for ever: the judgments of the Lord are true and righteous altogether.





Psalm 27:1 says: The Lord is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? the Lord is the strength of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?





Psalm 111:10 says: The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom: a good understanding have all they that do his commandments: his praise endureth for ever.





Proverbs 14:27 adds: The fear of the Lord is a fountain of life, to depart from the snares of death.





Ecclesiastes 12:13 says: Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter: Fear God, and keep his commandments: for this is the whole duty of man.





Thus, to fear God is to revere Him, to be in awe of Who He is and to keep His commandments, His holy ten commandments of love, which define the love of God. That’s what it means to fear God.





In Luke 21:26, we read about the fearful: Men's hearts failing them for fear, and for looking after those things which are coming on the earth: for the powers of heaven shall be shaken. Revelation 21:8 adds that the fearful and unbelieving will be part of the second death.





Blessed are they that fear God, that know God and that love God, who have the faith of Jesus, Emmanuel or Yeshua and who keep God’s holy ten commandments of love including God’s holy 7th day Sabbath commandment which identifies God as the Creator.





God casteth out fear in 1 John 4:18. Praise be to God Who is truth, love, eternal life and the Way personified.





