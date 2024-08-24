Portugal just SHOCKED the world and gave over control to the WHO and globalists | Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Portugal will become the first European country to implement vaccine ID cards. Portugal was one of the first to have Covid vaccine cards that they used to restrict movement during the pandemic. Why have they agreed to this? Joining us to discuss is Alexandre Guerrero, a Portuguese citizen and political scientist from the AlexandreGuerreiroPT YouTube channel.