ThePatriotNurse: The Church is DYING: What's NEXT for the United States

Posted 16March2023In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the effect of the Church in retreat in the United States, and what the decay in morality portends for us as a nation, a people and a land. What will befall us when we turn our back upon our Founding?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/