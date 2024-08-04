Mel K & Jason Bermas | Secret Societies in America? Bohemian Grove Revisited | 8-3-24

Learn more about and follow Jason Bermas here:

https://rokfin.com/JasonBermas

https://twitter.com/JasonBermas

https://rumble.com/c/TheInfoWarrior





Pre-order Mel’s New Book: Americans Anonymous: Restoring Power to the People One Citizen at a Time https://a.co/d/0iHFeQNb





Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange - Buy Gold & Silver

https://themelkshow.com/gold/

Speak with Gold Expert Andrew Sorchini…Tell Him Mel K Sent You!





We The People must stand strong, stay united, resolute, calm, and focus on the mission.





W

HempWorx

The #1 selling CBD brand. Offering cutting edge products that run the gamut from CBD oils and other hemp products to essential oils in our Mantra Brand, MDC Daily Sprays which are Vitamin and Herb combination sprays/

https://themelkshow.com/my-daily-choice/





Dr. Zelenko Immunity Protocols

https://zstacklife.com/MelK





The Wellness Company - Emergency Medical Kits:

www.twc.health/pages/melk-prepkit





Dr. Jason Dean and BraveTV bring you the most innovative and cutting edge science in Nutrition with Nano-Particle Detoxification, The Full Moon Parasite Protocol and Clot Shot Defense. https://bravetv.store/?sca_ref=3278505.GWvLbyryzv





Dr. Stella Immanuel, MD. Consult with a renowned healthcare provider!

Offering Telehealth Services & Supplements. Use offer code ‘MelK’ for 5% Off

https://bit.ly/MelKDrStellaMD











