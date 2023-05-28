EPOCH TV | Dems Want to Destroy Trump, but Democrat Media is Dead Without Him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Lee Smith and Brendon Fallon
The Democrats have a big problem heading into the 2024 election. With investigations and court cases against Trump in local, state, and federal venues, they want to bring the former president to his knees.
But as his recent CNN townhall shows, Trump is the only one who can boost the sagging ratings of media that Democrats need to sell their message. If the Democrats destroy him, their media will pay the price.
In this provocative episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explain the problem that Trump poses for the Democrats and their media allies.