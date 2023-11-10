BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Red Velvet Smoothie
Alice’s Healthy Bites
21 views • 11/10/2023

Red Velvet Smoothie


Ingredients

1/2 cup gluten-free oats
3 1/2 cups water
1 whole fresh beetroot (peeled and chopped)
1/4 cup prepared Organic Coconut Milk Powder
2 large bananas (fresh or frozen)
5-6 pitted dates


Preparation

In a sauce pan, combine oats, 1 cup water, and salt. Cook at medium heat until all water is absorbed. Keep stirring so the oatmeal does not stick. Turn off heat and let it cool.
Combine beets, remaining water, prepared coconut milk, chia seeds, cacao powder, banana, and dates in the blender. Then combine cooked oats to it and blend it smooth.
Pour the smoothie in the serving glasses and garnish with optional hemp seeds, berries, chocolate syrup.
Enjoy immediately.


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com


foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking
