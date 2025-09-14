BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Metal Slug Advance (2004, Game Boy Advance)
Metal Slug Advance is a shoot'em up and run'n'gun developed by Noise factory and published by SNK Playmore.

A survival training camp for new Peregrine Falcon recruits on an unnamed island has just begun, when General Morden's troops arrive in the attempt to build a new base. They capture many of the new recruits, and it is up to new recruits Walter Ryan and Tyra Elson to rescue them.

Metal Slug Advance play a lot like the regular Metal Slug games. You need to fight your way through each level to fight a boss at the end. You have a pistol with infinite ammo and a limited amount of grenades to throw. You can crouch and jump, and use vehicles like the eponymous Metal Slug tank or a plane. You sometimes find new grenades or extra weapons in the levels. Extra weapons have limited ammo and include lasers, rocket launchers or heavy machine guns. You can also find and rescue prisoners who will then give you an item in return. Apart from smaller levels, the game has a few different features compared to the arcade originals. You can save after each mission, and there is an option to activate rapid fire. There is no time limit, and your character now has a health bar which can be replenished with food items. On the other hand, you have only one life. If you die, you can repeat the current level segment/ boss fight, but you loose your extra weapon (if you had one) and everything you collected in the level (the game features 100 collectible items to find in the levels).

shootemupnoise factoryrunngunmetal sluggame boy advancesnl playmore
