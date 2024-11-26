So...you think I am wrong about Obama... watch this. (2/28/22)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I just threw this video together real quick for my subscribers who think I was wrong about Obama in my Antichrist video. There are proofs everywhere you just have to believe. God bless.
Since making this video they have started calling those who pose as his daughters different variations of their names but if you look into it you will see that these were their names.