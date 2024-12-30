BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT'S THE RUSH, STYMIE❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
169 views • 6 months ago

Another sh**ting in lawless Seattle.


Supposedly the Maserati was just driving too slow for the guy in the Jeep.


Neither party is believed to be injured.


Democrat shtholes


Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1873512203032351058


Thumbnail: https://x.com/seekayonemdee/status/1873732496195825858


Car Shot at in Greenwood Neighborhood, Suspect Still Outstanding

by Detective Brian Pritchard on December 29, 2024 12:58 pm


On Dec. 28 a silver Maserati SUV was shot at Saturday afternoon in the 10200 block of Linden Avenue North in the Greenwood neighborhood.


At approximately 12:20 p.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find more than half a dozen shell casings at the scene.


A Police Investigation determined that a silver Maserati had been traveling slowly in the 10200 block when a silver Jeep attempted to block its path. The Maserati driver attempted to maneuver around the Jeep but stopped briefly. The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the Maserati, and fired several shots at the driver’s side. The Maserati then fled southbound, with the suspect re-entering the Jeep and following the victim’s vehicle.


The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with shoulder-length locks, wearing a black hoodie.


No injuries were reported, and police were unable to locate either vehicle after searching the area. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.


Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.


Incident Number 2024-363555/North Precinct


https://spdblotter.seattle.gov/2024/12/29/car-shot-at-in-greenwood-neighborhood-suspect-still-outstanding/

Keywords
shootingseattlelawlessnessmulti pronged attackwhats the rush stymie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy