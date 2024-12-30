WHAT'S THE RUSH, STYMIE❓

Another sh**ting in lawless Seattle.





Supposedly the Maserati was just driving too slow for the guy in the Jeep.





Neither party is believed to be injured.





Democrat shtholes





Source: https://x.com/GuntherEagleman/status/1873512203032351058





Thumbnail: https://x.com/seekayonemdee/status/1873732496195825858





Car Shot at in Greenwood Neighborhood, Suspect Still Outstanding

by Detective Brian Pritchard on December 29, 2024 12:58 pm





On Dec. 28 a silver Maserati SUV was shot at Saturday afternoon in the 10200 block of Linden Avenue North in the Greenwood neighborhood.





At approximately 12:20 p.m., 911 dispatchers received reports of gunshots in the area. Officers arrived to find more than half a dozen shell casings at the scene.





A Police Investigation determined that a silver Maserati had been traveling slowly in the 10200 block when a silver Jeep attempted to block its path. The Maserati driver attempted to maneuver around the Jeep but stopped briefly. The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle, pointed a handgun at the Maserati, and fired several shots at the driver’s side. The Maserati then fled southbound, with the suspect re-entering the Jeep and following the victim’s vehicle.





The suspect is described as a Black male in his 20s with shoulder-length locks, wearing a black hoodie.





No injuries were reported, and police were unable to locate either vehicle after searching the area. The Gun Violence Reduction Unit is leading the investigation into the incident.





Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.





Incident Number 2024-363555/North Precinct





https://spdblotter.seattle.gov/2024/12/29/car-shot-at-in-greenwood-neighborhood-suspect-still-outstanding/