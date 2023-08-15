BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
👨‍👧‍👦 Unlocking The Dad-Kid Emotional Connection! 🎉🤗
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
36 views • 08/15/2023

Discover the heartwarming science behind dads sharing emotions with their kids, straight from child psychologist and neuroscientist, Prof. Sam Wass, Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of East London. 📚✨

🎧 https://bit.ly/3MkgJNv

Research reveals a beautiful dance of emotions: energetic bursts of joy with dads and serene, quiet moments with moms. 🕺💕

Imagine the laughter and fun as dads like you engage in lively playtime, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime. 🎈🤗

Ever wondered about sharing tough times? 🤔 Prof. Wass takes us on an enlightening journey through the limited but fascinating research, shedding light on the complexities of real-life emotional connections. 🌟

Ready to explore the depths of fatherhood emotions? 🎙️🔗

Click the link in our bio or description above to tune into the full episode.

Let's celebrate the multifaceted world of parenting with Prof. Sam Wass! 🎧👨‍👧‍👦

