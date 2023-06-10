"Thomas Sowell on the Origins of Woke – MIND BLOWING!!!" - Dr. Steve Turley

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scholar Thomas Sowell wonderfully explains the ideological mindset behind the modern day "wokeness" cult in an old 1995 interview with Roger Ailes.
Join Dr. Steve's Community of Courageous Patriots Building a PARALLEL Conservative World at: https://join.turleytalks.com/insiders-club-evergreen/?utm_medium=rumble&utm_source=rumbledescription&utm_campaign=insidersevergreen&utm_placement=launch&el=rumbledescription
Dr. Steve Turley's "Turley Talks": https://rumble.com/v2t4ygo-thomas-sowell-on-the-origins-of-woke-mind-blowing.html