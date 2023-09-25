Are You Prepared For What's Coming?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Being prepared involves a lot more than technology, weapons and other cool guy gear. When the "grid goes down", either locally or widespread, we will be our own logistics, our own grocery store, our own first aid clinic and our own tradesmen. Don't ignore your defensive gear, but don't ignore fitness, and certainly don't ignore other survival needs and skill sets either. https://tactical-wisdom.com/2023/07/04/books-for-the-christian-warrior/#new_tab https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/09/25/understanding-the-american-civil-war/ REMEMBER: When Gen. Patton suggested that the US armed forces be turned against America's REAL enemy-the communists-Eisenhower had him murdered. We have been lied to for many, many decades. Stand against the lies.