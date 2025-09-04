INSIDE THE MAR-A-LAGO RAID with Trump Attorney Christina Bobb | Episode 33

(0:00:00) - Rooting Out Corruption

(0:06:46) - Questions Surrounding Mar-a-Lago Raid

(0:19:59) - Legal Warfare Against Conservatives

(0:29:28) - Challenging Corruption in Recent Politics

(0:42:08) - Election Integrity and Obstacles to Reform

(0:49:17) - Media Co-Conspirators in Ongoing Corruption

(1:02:29) - American Patriots Fighting Back





Lara Logan is joined by President Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb with her firsthand account of the Mar-a-Lago raid and how it differs from what happened with John Bolton. She cuts through the propaganda with an eyewitness perspective you will not hear anywhere else. Christina unfolds the story behind the scenes, detailing her experience as Custodian of Records amidst legal irregularities surrounding the raid. As she navigates the intricacies of the Presidential Records Act in a convoluted and corrupt legal landscape.





Read her new book, “Defiant: Inside the Mar-a-Lago Raid and the Left's Ongoing Lawfare”, available soon everywhere.





