Scenes from Russia's Hmeimim Airbase
Thousands of Syrian civilians, primarily Alawites and Christians, have sought refuge at Russia’s Hmeimim Airbase as violence escalates across the country. The displacement follows the massacres carried out by HTS-aligned militants, forcing families to flee for their lives. Russian forces have stepped in to provide shelter, food, and medical aid, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.