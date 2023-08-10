BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trying Out Rack Focus with New Vegas Female Friend, Miss Nevada and Filming without Steadicam
Bending Reality
Bending Reality
100 views • 08/10/2023

Trying Out Rack Focus with New Vegas Female Friend, Miss Nevada and Filming without Steadicam

Michael Stephens' Ministry of Bending Reality

Michael Stephens meets Miss Nevada Lisa Song Sutton and they begin filming as CES Las Vegas.

ABOUTThe Ministry of Bending Reality follows Business Developer, Activist, Author, Intuitive Consultant™, Historian and Name Reader™ Michael Stephens journey as he changes lives, reveals truth and explores the world.

Donate to The Ministry of Bending Reality and Michael StephensPAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/BendingRealityTV BITCOIN: 178EX8HwtEGdeHofiJiBKsJBUBMZWKvaMK


To explore with and join in, visit
https://bendingreality.is/

Keywords
peoplewomencesbehind the scenesfilmingbending reality tvmichael stephensgibson guitarmiss nevada lisa song sutton
