Check the intellectual value of those reporting on the Middle East, by seeing what the Quran actually says about the mentality of the Arabs. Historically, the Arabs fought against Islam while the first migration and Muslim community were the Christians of Aksum, Ethiopia. Fatwas are a manifestation of Arab hypocrisy that contradicts Quranic Islamic Law. The idiots pretending to be researchers, don't know the basics about the religion i.e. their reports are biased, unreliable, and blasphemous. Here's the Quran verses they tried to hide:
IQ check: "The Arabs are stronger in disbelief and hypocrisy and walled-off, that they don't know the limits of what Allah sent down upon His Messenger. And Allah is Knowing and Wise."- Quran 9:97
The Arabs say, "We have Faith." Say, "You have no Faith but are saying 'We have submitted'". And faith enters not in your hearts. But if you obey Allah and His Messenger, He will not deprive you from your deeds of anything. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful." - Quran 49:14
Westminster Institute
Arab Identities and Tribal Culture - Wael Farouq, May 23, 2018 -
In his new book, Egyptian scholar Wael Farouq addresses such issues as
tribal culture in Arab identity, the invention of the Caliphate, and the
history and the role of the fatwā, including an analysis of what
European Muslims are looking for as shown in their requests for fatwās
today. Throughout, he examines the deeper roots of the perilous
predicament of Arab reason revealed in the contemporary clash between
religious and modernist discourse.
Professor Farouq is currently professor of Arabic language, literature
and culture at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the
Catholic University of Milan (Italy) and at the Faculty of Linguistic
Sciences and Foreign Literatures of the same university. Previously, he
has been professor of Arabic language at the American University in
Cairo (Egypt), Straus Fellow at the Straus Institute for the Advanced
Study of Law and Justice at the University of New York, and vice
president of the Cairo Meeting.
He is author of several books and essays in Arabic, Italian and English
in the field of Islamic studies and on contemporary Islamic thinking.
Among other publications, he is a contributing author of the book Dio
salvi la ragione (“God Save Reason”, Cantagalli, 2007) with Pope
Benedict XVI, and coauthor of the book Pope Benedict XVI’s Legal
Thought: A Dialogue on the Foundation of Law (Cambridge University
Press, 2015). He has recently published two books: Conflicting Arab
Identities – Language, Tradition and Modernity (Muta, 2018) and
Discourse Analysis of the Epistles of the Brethren of Purity
(Bibliotheca Alexandrina, 2018).