Check the intellectual value of those reporting on the Middle East, by seeing what the Quran actually says about the mentality of the Arabs. Historically, the Arabs fought against Islam while the first migration and Muslim community were the Christians of Aksum, Ethiopia. Fatwas are a manifestation of Arab hypocrisy that contradicts Quranic Islamic Law. The idiots pretending to be researchers, don't know the basics about the religion i.e. their reports are biased, unreliable, and blasphemous. Here's the Quran verses they tried to hide:



IQ check: "The Arabs are stronger in disbelief and hypocrisy and walled-off, that they don't know the limits of what Allah sent down upon His Messenger. And Allah is Knowing and Wise."- Quran 9:97

The Arabs say, "We have Faith." Say, "You have no Faith but are saying 'We have submitted'". And faith enters not in your hearts. But if you obey Allah and His Messenger, He will not deprive you from your deeds of anything. Indeed, Allah is Forgiving and Merciful." - Quran 49:14

Westminster Institute Arab Identities and Tribal Culture - Wael Farouq, May 23, 2018 - mirrored. For educational purposes only! In his new book, Egyptian scholar Wael Farouq addresses such issues as tribal culture in Arab identity, the invention of the Caliphate, and the history and the role of the fatwā, including an analysis of what European Muslims are looking for as shown in their requests for fatwās today. Throughout, he examines the deeper roots of the perilous predicament of Arab reason revealed in the contemporary clash between religious and modernist discourse. Professor Farouq is currently professor of Arabic language, literature and culture at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the Catholic University of Milan (Italy) and at the Faculty of Linguistic Sciences and Foreign Literatures of the same university. Previously, he has been professor of Arabic language at the American University in Cairo (Egypt), Straus Fellow at the Straus Institute for the Advanced Study of Law and Justice at the University of New York, and vice president of the Cairo Meeting. He is author of several books and essays in Arabic, Italian and English in the field of Islamic studies and on contemporary Islamic thinking. Among other publications, he is a contributing author of the book Dio salvi la ragione (“God Save Reason”, Cantagalli, 2007) with Pope Benedict XVI, and coauthor of the book Pope Benedict XVI’s Legal Thought: A Dialogue on the Foundation of Law (Cambridge University Press, 2015). He has recently published two books: Conflicting Arab Identities – Language, Tradition and Modernity (Muta, 2018) and Discourse Analysis of the Epistles of the Brethren of Purity (Bibliotheca Alexandrina, 2018).

