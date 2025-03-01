No break from posting cringe today… oh, sweet summer child.

Here’s a fully grown man having a meltdown because someone dared to raise their voice at Zelensky.

Adding:

Maria Zakharova stated that Zelensky's rude behavior in Washington confirmed that he is a dangerous threat to the global community, obsessed with prolonging the war. She noted that Zelensky rejects peace because, for him, it is akin to death.

His visit to Washington, she added, was a complete political and diplomatic failure for the Kiev regime.



