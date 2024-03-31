25 years after NATO bombing How does Belgrade remember (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel CGTN at:-

https://youtu.be/h7-b0ELCSRk?si=UyHoeX9JYwByYcsb

26 Mar 2024

For more:

https://www.cgtn.com/video





It's been 25 years since U.S.-led NATO countries engaged in a 78-day serial bombing campaign that caused thousands of deaths in the former Federal Republic of Yugoslavia and massive damage to its infrastructure. An illegal and illegitimate war waged without the prior approval of the UN Security Council culminated with the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade on May 7, 1999. In this special edition of the Hub in Belgrade, Wang Guan talks to Aleksandra, who was living next to the embassy at the time and witnessed firsthand the trail of devastation left by NATO. She recounts her experience and describes the horrors of war during those ten dreadful weeks. Wang Guan also sat down with Miša Djurković, a Serbian scholar, to discuss what is still "a big trauma" in Serbia. He says that NATO is becoming "more and more aggressive" and that the organization has never brought prosperity and freedom, only devastation. If Serbia is still reeling from the conflict a quarter of a century after these events, the health impact of the use of ammunition with depleted uranium also lingers, with cancer cases on the rise. Later in the conversation, Djurković talks about Serbia's future as a neutral country free from the pressure of NATO as well as a potential EU membership. "Not within 10 years," he says confidently.





