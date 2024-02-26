BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Russian Iskander Destroyed Norwegian NASAMS air defense missile launcher In Ukraine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
184 views • 02/26/2024

On February 26, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction of the Norwegian-made NASAMS air defense missile launcher in Ukraine. The Russian military officials provided no details of the attack, but they were soon revealed by the footage from the Ukrainian battlefield.

Unofficial Russian military sources shared a video of the destruction of the NASAMS system, which reportedly took place near the village of Malyshevka in the Zaporozhye region, about 50 km from the frontlines, where heavy battles are ongoing. The launcher was destroyed by Russian Iskander. At the end, fire is clearly seen as a result of the destruction of rocket engines of anti-aircraft missiles and the fuel in them.

The cost of one such norwegian air defense system is more than $ 300 million, and the launch of each its missile costs up to two and four million. The cost of other NASAMS installations delivered to Ukraine is even higher. For example, the shipment of the same system to Ukraine from Canada costed $ 406 million.

Source @South Front


Keywords
ukrainemissile launcherrussian iskandernorwegian-madenasams air defense
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy