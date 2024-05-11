Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gather in Wildwood, NJ to see PDJT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAPPENINGin NJ: Tens of thousands of Trump supporters gather in Wildwood, New Jersey for Donald Trump’s Jersey Shore rally after a long week in court. The crowds began lining up 24 hrs ago!
Trump is facing 91 felony counts, gets 24/7 negative media coverage, is hated by both Democrats and Republicans in Washington yet…
see live broadcast:
https://rumble.com/v4r3rpr-live-trump-holds-a-rally-in-wildwood-new-jersey-51124.html