BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

REPUBLICARLSON
Rules_For_Rationals
Rules_For_Rationals
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
208 views • 07/10/2023

Many months ago I made a video entitled: "Benching Tucker Carlson". I made the video in response to a few interviews he conducted where he was sucking-up to the swamp.
I knew he was doing it for his Fox-Overlords. I knew his heart wasn't really in it, but never-the-less he bent the knee.
Over time his personal integrity wouldn't let him keep sucking their unit. He got himself fired. They're trying to muzzle him and he's fighting back. For this reason and others I have called him off the bench and he is the starting pitcher again.
Keep up the good work Tucker, and NEVER BEND THE KNEE.

Keywords
fox newstucker carlsonpaul ryan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy