BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

We Are Registering Amish to Vote | Donald Trump Jr with Scott Pressler
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
64 views • 03/04/2024

Scott Pressler on a recent segment of TRIGGERED: Joe Biden “won” Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes:


▪️There are 80,000 Amish in PA

▪️There are 80,000 truckers in PA

▪️There are 800,000 veterans in PA

▪️There are 930,000 hunters in PA


If we register to vote & mobilize these coalitions, we will win.


My organization is @EarlyVoteAction & we would love your help registering voters at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & even mud sales.


Thank you to Donald J Trump Jr for having me on his show to talk about our voter registration efforts.


https://x.com/ScottPresler/status/1763976960894484645?s=20

Keywords
don trump jrtriggeredscott pressler
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy