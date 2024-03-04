We Are Registering Amish to Vote | Donald Trump Jr with Scott Pressler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Scott Pressler on a recent segment of TRIGGERED: Joe Biden “won” Pennsylvania by 80,000 votes:
▪️There are 80,000 Amish in PA
▪️There are 80,000 truckers in PA
▪️There are 800,000 veterans in PA
▪️There are 930,000 hunters in PA
If we register to vote & mobilize these coalitions, we will win.
My organization is @EarlyVoteAction & we would love your help registering voters at gun shows, places of worship, rodeos, farmers markets, & even mud sales.
Thank you to Donald J Trump Jr for having me on his show to talk about our voter registration efforts.