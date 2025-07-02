JUDICIAL INSURRECTION - Unceded Land? - Self Protection

How rogue judges have gone to war with Trump, the Constitution and America





"Show me the man, I'll find you the crime!" So said Lavrenty Beria, the notorious chief of the secret police under the Soviet Union's long-time and epically ruthless leader, Josef Stalin.





What that meant, of course, was that any person regarded as a genuine threat to the communist dictatorship would be tried in a kangaroo court on serious but totally made-up crimes. As the Encyclopedia Britannica puts it: "In high-profile, carefully scripted purge trials, perceived political opponents of the government were convicted of heinous offenses that they had not committed."





https://www.wnd.com/2025/06/judicial-insurrection/









Supreme Court rules on case involving Trump's birthright citizenship order





https://www.foxla.com/news/supreme-court-ruling-trump-birthright-citizenship-order









Amy Coney Barrett rips Ketanji Brown Jackson over dissent in birthright citizenship case





https://nypost.com/2025/06/27/us-news/amy-coney-barrett-rips-ketanji-brown-jackson-over-dissent-in-birthright-citizenship-case/









House passes bill strengthening ability to block immigrants for DUIs





The House passed a bill Thursday strengthening laws to prevent noncitizens convicted of driving under the influence from immigrating to the country — or to deport them.





The bill passed with a 274-150 vote, with 59 Democrats joining all 215 Republicans in backing the legislation.





https://thehill.com/homenews/house/4442557-house-passes-bill-strengthening-ability-to-block-immigrants-for-duis/









King Charles Undercuts Canada’s Sovereignty While Trying to Affirm It





By all accounts, King Charles III’s major address on Tuesday in Ottawa was meant to be a rebuke to Donald Trump and all his taunts about Canada becoming a 51st state if it had to depend on money from the U.S. in order to survive. Yet when Charles finally delivered his highly anticipated address, he ended up undercutting Canadian sovereignty more than supporting it.





https://pjmedia.com/robert-spencer/2025/05/27/king-charles-undercuts-canadas-sovereignty-while-trying-to-affirm-it-n4940198









Concealed Carry in Church: Which Gun to Use





With the prevalence of mass shootings in the U.S. and extremists often targeting places of worship, more and more religious institutions are allowing concealed carry. If your church is considering starting a security team or allowing guns to be carried, you may have some questions. What kind of gun should you carry in church? Is your everyday carry firearm a good “church gun?” How can I best be prepared to protect my family and other parishioners?





https://www.usconcealedcarry.com/blog/concealed-carry-in-church-which-gun-to-use/









26 Story Pig Farm in China for Over 1 million Pigs





Zhongxin Kaiwei Modern Farming in central China’s Hubei province is raising pigs in a 26-story building with advanced technologies and a central control system. They will have 20,000 breeding pigs and they can output 600,000- 1.2 million pigs per year. It is in the city of Enzou about 500 miles west of Shanghai. It is a $500 million facility with 800,000 square metres of space.





https://www.nextbigfuture.com/2023/02/26-story-pig-farm-in-china-for-over-1-million-pigs.html