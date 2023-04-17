BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Greatest False Doctrine
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
13 views • 04/17/2023

April 9th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches on the simple gospel and how the Lord Jesus taught repentance and remission of sins. Do you truly believe that God will do exactly as He says He will do? Take control over your flesh, do not let Satan or the world keep you from eternal life with the one true God!


"And said unto them, Thus it is written, and thus it behooved Christ to suffer, and to rise from the dead the third day: And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem." (Luke 24:46-47)

deceptionjesusscripturedean odleosas
