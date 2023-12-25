Build Your Spiritual Foundation in Christ

Save Souls with an OfGod Tshirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com/

Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Brother Larry's message revolves around building spiritual resources and understanding our position in Christ's teachings, emphasizing the need to equip ourselves for spiritual warfare. He stresses the importance of being rooted in Christ and having a deep understanding of spiritual armor, drawing parallels to preparing for combat in the military.

He emphasizes the concept of being "in Christ," explaining that once a person is born again spiritually, they are secured in salvation and positioned in the spiritual realm. This positioning, termed as positional sanctification, involves being set apart in Christ and justified before God through Christ's sacrifice.

Brother Larry underscores the necessity of being born again spiritually, citing passages from John 3 and Ephesians 2, explaining that salvation comes through belief in Jesus Christ, not by works but by God's grace.

Throughout the message, he repeatedly stresses the importance of understanding one's position in Christ, dwelling on God's love and the security believers have in their salvation. He encourages believers to rest in this assurance, finding peace and confidence in their spiritual standing.