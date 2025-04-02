Current Betrayal—The Traitors Within (Part II): Europe's Reckoning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe faces a storm of betrayal, as leaders orchestrate a relentless influx, swelling populations and draining resources. This calculated policy, rooted in globalist ideals, ignores the people’s demands, eroding heritage and fueling chaos. With dissent stifled, the crisis deepens, harming all, while a call for drastic change gains urgent momentum.
