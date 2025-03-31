BREAKING: ELON MUSK SELLS X! - 33 Billion Dollar Sale! - You Won't Believe Who He Sold It To!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the sale of X (formerly Twitter) for 33 billion dollars, an obviously symbolic number.





The company was sold mostly to himself. xAI bought the social media network which values itself at 80 billion dollars. This drills home something we have been warning about for so long. X is a trap to bring in a social credit system and force people into a technocratic state with digital ID.





First of all, 33 billion dollars? X was originally bought by Elon Musk for 44 billion dollars, 11 billion dollars more before the house was shaken up and he claimed he was providing a "free speech" platform. Since then, people gave handed over their information to him, paid him through an Israeli owned processor and agreed to an algorithm that will shut you down if you are "negative."





The mainstream alternative media has cheered as Elon Musk calls for the implanting of chips in your brain attached to a Pentagon funded mesh network. They've cheered as he has called for a carbon tax. They've cheered as he brings in the very World Economic Forum agenda the alternative media pretends to be against? Why? They are promoted as a social construct in the algorithm if they like him and he's apparently "based" because he says some things that are good sometimes. Insanity.





Elon Musk claims AI will destroy human civilization as he claims he wants to save humanity from a collapsing birth rate. The irony is he's the biggest player on earth when it comes to financing and developing AI.





He says AI will take over 41% of jobs but says "don't worry, we will bring in Universal Basic Income (UBI)." This is is a major part of the WEF agenda!





He is invested closely with Palantir, Peter Theil's company which uses AI drones to blow up children.





He wants robots in your home (conveniently cheap) to do all the work for you.





He has self driving cars to bring you to the gulag.





He is registering X as a bank while claiming "negativity" will be hidden in the algorithm. That's social credit.





Now the X and AI integration. This is a major part of bringing in the digital ID we were talking about.





Add in migrant biometrics and internet IDs and we are basically forced into a system of total technocratic control with food rations and surveillance.





Still, despite all of the above FACTS, people like us, people like David Icke are called crazy, negative, blackpilled and more.





In the age of idiocracy, pointing out a train barreling towards someone, pointing out facts is simply "negative" to the simplistic mind desperate for blind comfort.





Prepare yourselves.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





