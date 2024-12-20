WEIGHTIER MATTERS | 12-20-2024

Show #2308





Show Notes:





Soaking Bible Verses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5ibTD8umTNM

Isaiah 9: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=isaiah%209&version=KJV

'Phylacter': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Phylacter

Communion Verses:

Isaiah 9:6-7 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%209%3A6-7&version=KJV

Isaiah 53:3-6 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Isaiah%2053%3A3-6&version=KJV





Romans 15:10-13 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Romans%2015%3A10-13&version=KJV





Matthew 26:26-29 https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matt.%2026%3A26-29&version=KJV





Matthew 23: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mathew%2023&version=KJV

Christian Statistics: https://igniteamerica.com/ignite-shocking-stats/

God's Priorities The Weightier Matters of the Law: https://lifehopeandtruth.com/bible/biblical-laws/weightier-matters-of-the-law/

The Unvaccinated are Healthiest in the World: https://slaynews.com/news/major-study-unvaccinated-healthiest-people-planet/

Failed Omnibus would have let J6 Committee off the hook: https://thefederalist.com/2024/12/19/the-failed-omnibus-would-have-let-the-j6-committee-off-the-hook-for-framing-trump/

Bannon on Trump: https://x.com/Bannons_WarRoom/status/1869962877446345013













Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV





Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event





Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate





Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop