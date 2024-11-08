Can You Relate To A Complete Stranger In A Far Away Land?

..... Can you feel an instant connection to this man from some far away place?... even though not a word is spoken nor a clue is given, about the situation?.... can you relate, can you empathize, can you somehow fully comprehend his emotion, can you feel as he feels, can you become "one" with him... for just a split second? This shows how we are all connected to each other on some level, regardless of time and space... the ability to deeply relate to a complete stranger in some far away land, with a different language, different customs, different everything, yet here we are....soul connecting to soul, however briefly... it is very real. I love this stranger with all of my heart, and yet, I don't quite know why.

God bless.