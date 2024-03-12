Here are the initial images depicting the aftermath of one of the morning attacks by the AFU on the border with the Belgorod region: showcasing a T-64 tank from the Ukrainian forces that got destroyed by a mine.

The tank is positioned near the Hoptivka customs point in the Kharkov region - no hostile equipment or personnel managed to breach the border in this vicinity.

Coordinates: 50.3357844, 36.2829025

Despite losses suffered by the Ukrainian forces in other regions, there is currently no discussion of ceasing the hostilities. Presently, the adversary is regrouping and actively deploying armored vehicles for a fresh assault towards Grayvoron.