CDC Confirms That Majority Of Fatal Covid Vaccines Were Knowingly Sent To Red States

MIRRORED from Greg ReeseFeb 24 2023
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ma8gJphw1NcO/
Ummm…. 👀
Evidence shows 100% of C19 Vaccine deaths were caused by 5% of batches produced, and the overwhelming majority of those batches were sent to Red States.
The Top 8 states with the highest vaccination death rates:
• Kentucky (1,900% worse vaccination death rate than California)
• Arkansas
• West Virginia
• Montana
• Alaska
• North Dakota
• Wyoming
• Tennessee
California was the least affected.