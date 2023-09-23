BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
One World Government of the UN through Agenda 2030? | www.kla.tv/27058
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
75 views • 09/23/2023

What does the UN bring to the world community? Has it achieved the main objective stated in its charter? Does its Agenda 2030 promote peaceful societies? And which influence does the Rockefeller-family have on the UN? In this program, we take you on an exciting journey to the beginnings of this governmental organization and find out what it looks like under the cover of fine words and what we will face in the future if the actual goals of the 2030 Agenda are implemented.


👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/27058


▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬


UN-Assembly

https://hlpf.un.org/sdg-summit


https://www.un.org/en/conferences/SDGSummit2023


https://sdg.iisd.org/events/78th-session-of-the-un-general-assembly-unga-78/



UN

https://www.un.org/en/about-us/history-of-the-un


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vereinte_Nationen


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/V%C3%B6lkerbund


https://www.studysmarter.de/schule/geschichte/erster-weltkrieg/voelkerbund/



UN and Rockefeller family

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Group_of_Thirty


Ticket:

SE-

https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/statement/2012-09-10/un-secretary-generals-remarks-united-nations-office-geneva-library



Rockefeller Family and UN Secretaries General

https://www.synergos.org/news-and-insights/2009/university-night-2009


https://www.synergos.org/david-rockefeller-bridging-leadership-award


https://dam.media.un.org/archive/-2AM9LO5SE7IM.html


https://twitter.com/RockefellerFdn/status/1030860742373912578


https://dam.media.un.org/CS.aspx?VP3=DamView&VBID=2AM94S6P1SM5W&PN=1&WS=SearchResults&RW=1920&RH=969


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Bilderberg_participants



Quote David Rockefeller

https://de.scribd.com/document/367694387/Zitate-Zur-Neuen-Weltordnung-Wahrheitsinside-wordpress-com#


http://alionstrail.com/2020/07/01/neue-weltordnung-zitate-und-positionen-bekannter-politiker/



Agenda 21

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Agenda_21



Agenda 2030

https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ziele_f%C3%BCr_nachhaltige_Entwicklung


Book: Inside Corona – Thomas Roeper, J.K.Fischer-Verlag


https://www.j-k-fischer-verlag.de/J-K-Fischer-Verlag/INSIDE-CORONA--10647.html?MODsid=e9e30a709497ef170c0267d8cf8ab284


https://www.bmz.de/de/agenda-2030/sdg-16


https://www.2030agenda.de/sites/default/files/2030/zwischenbilanz/Agenda_2030_Zwischenbilanz_online-2.pdf


https://unric.org/de/17ziele/



ID2020

https://id2020.org/alliance#partners


https://www.srf.ch/kultur/gesellschaft-religion/digitale-identitaet-die-blockchain-weiss-alles-kommt-die-totale-ueberwachung



Funding of Agenda 2030

https://sphaera.world/billions-to-trillions/


https://www.eda.admin.ch/agenda2030/de/home/internationale-ebene/finanzierung-und-umsetzung.html


https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vereinte_Nationen#Budget_und_Finanzierung

Keywords
unnwoagenda 2030one world governmentsmart city
