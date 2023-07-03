Pitiful Animal





July 3, 2023





I was busy working with other dogs that day when I received a video and I couldn't believe what I saw on my cell phone.

I didn't go to work all night that night just to see this case. There was a lot of work to be done to get Carino out of that hellish life

The day I met carino, I told him to leave the street with me. I guess he wasn't sure yet

But I accepted that if he agreed to come with me, I would free him from all that was tormenting him.

He looked at me but didn't mind at all because he was so used to people coming and going

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!





Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GANLsOUfPho