Durham Releases Trump-Russia Probe Report
The Red Express
The Red Express
22 followers
0
41 views • 05/16/2023

TL;DL – Crossfire Hurricane was a mistake

News Links:

Durham Releases Final Trump-Russia Probe Report - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/durham-releases-final-report-concludes-fbi-opened-trump-probe-despite-no-verified-intel

Full Report - https://www.justice.gov/storage/durhamreport.pdf


Keywords
trumphillary clintonfbirussiacrossfire hurricanedurham
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

