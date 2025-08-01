THE WHOLE ARMOUR OF GOD ~ PASTOR CHARLES LAWSON-JULY 31 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Articles of the Armour We Are Furbished With: Loins Girt with Truth (Truth About Yourself as God Sees You); the Breastplate of Righteousness (Which Is of God by Faith); Feet Shod with the Preparation of the Gospel (Service); Shield of Faith (Protecting the Heart); Helmet of Salvation (a Man Thinking in His Heart); and the Sword of the Spirit [the Word of God] (Made for Fighting). Make the Bible a Part of Your Life (Some Strategies Suggested).