Secret Space Programs and Off World Operations - Susan Long Interview with James Bartley

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/09/05/secret-space-programs-and-aliens/





Susan Long, a veteran of Off World Projects, describes her life in Law Enforcement on Earth. She describes the healing modalities she uses to help other SSP (Secret Space Program) and Off World Veterans heal and reintegrate. Susan also describes some of the combat operations she's been on in Space.





In Part 2 Susan Long does a deep dive on Off World Programs, Aliens and much more.