EPOCH TV | New 'Project 2025' to Dismantle the Administrative State

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov
New 'Project 2025' to Dismantle the Administrative State
Irrespective of who's in the White House, millions of 𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘂𝗰𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘀 are entrenched within the federal government with a liberal slant.
This scenario has led to the birth of 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟱, which seeks to dismantle the administrative state.
https://ept.ms/NewPlanFM
Episode Resources:
🔵 Project 2025:
https://www.project2025.org/