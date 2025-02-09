BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The "Beast"= The A.I. system.
Stand Up for Truth
Stand Up for Truth
245 views • 7 months ago

The Bible tells us what`s coming upon the world. Rev 13 ` ...saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast...` The Beast means the system that`s being set up to run the world. The image means the representation of that system. AI is the representation of the new system running the world. Rev 13 verse 15.` And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed`. This means to give authority to the AI to dictate to the world. It`s happening now, AI is being given control over governments, the judicial system, Education etc.etc. Trump announced a huge investment in AI. The digital world is upon us, soon will come the Digital ID, Digital currency and total enslavement. The Corbett Report podcast lays out the digital ID agenda and how it serves as the linchpin of the entire global enslavement grid.

