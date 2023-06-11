Mounting Evidence of Possible Nanotechnology in Covid Jabs

Evidence is mounting by the day, which shows that every make of COVID-19 jab contains graphene oxide and carbon nanotubes. In today's show we present evidence from many independent studies, produced in several different countries, which have carefully examined the contents of the so called vaccines. From this evidence we are confident that the main purpose of recent jabs is not a vaccine. In the show we explain several of the major developments within intra body nano technology, and describe the characteristics of various components that are now in use or have been developed, which could be put inside jabs.



Evidence for the presence of graphene oxide and carbon nanotubes in most of the jabs is very strong.



We cannot say whether nano technologies such as quantum automata, nano antennas or self assembly are present, because the visual evidence that has been suggested by various groups so far, could be explained as salt crystals, however we don't rule out the possibility.



It's important to know about these developments in nano technology, because it is possible to put them inside jabs covertly.



We know that carbon nano tubes can be used for brain modulation, but it is unclear how this could be achieved with the evidence we have seen so far.



More forensic analysis of vaccine vial contents is needed to determine the true function of the jabs.



There is enough evidence here to present to police forces, so that the vaccine centres can be closed down and quarantined, and the perpetrators arrested and sentenced.

