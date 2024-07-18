BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bobby Kennedy III Explains Why Voting Outside the Two-Party System is Crucial
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
495 views • 10 months ago

In a recent episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, I tackled the critical issue of moving beyond the entrenched two-party system with Bobby Kennedy III. We discussed the significant challenge of convincing voters that breaking away from the uniparty doesn't mean wasting their vote. Bobby revealed how manipulated polling data misrepresents independent support, highlighting the flawed nature of our current system. We also delved into the alarming trajectory of the national debt, with both Trump and Biden contributing equally to the crisis. Bobby emphasized the need for moral leadership and long-term solutions to truly fix our nation's problems. This insightful conversation sheds light on the urgent need for a new political direction.


Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with Bobby Kennedy III: https://rumble.com/v555lfa-bobby-kennedy-iii-on-the-jeff-dornik-show-live-11pm-et.html?mref=1wxk5&mc=ehuil


If you’d like to Declare Your Independence from both political parties and support a truly independent candidate in Robert F Kennedy Jr for President, consider donating to his campaign at https://jeffdornik.com/kennedy.

Keywords
kennedyrfkrobert f kennedy jrrfk jr2024 electionjeff dornikbobby kennedy iii
