HARNESSING HEARTBREAK - Teenage Son Dies after Covid Vax

Del BigTree at the HighWire
Apr 14, 2023
Ernesto Ramirez, who’s teenage son tragically died after receiving the COVID Vaccine, joins Del along with singer/songwriter Brad Skistamas of Five Time August, to share their heartbreaking stories and discuss their tireless fight to bring awareness. Watch out for 2 live performances from Five Times August.
