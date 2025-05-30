BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dead Zone (1986, Famicom Disk System) [English fan translation]
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 3 months ago

Dead Zone is an adventure game developed and published by Sunsoft. It was only released in Japan.

The game was only released in Japanese language. This video shows an English fan translation.

Some time in the distant future Earth has become overpopulated so it was decided that space colonies had to be build. Kirk, a worker for the Earth federation's space development office, heads out to work on building some new space colonies, leaving behind his girlfriend Mary. After a some time, Kirk, and his robot Carry head back home so they can meet up with Mary. However, Kirk is struck by a ray on the way, knocking him unconscious. He awakes in some kind of garbage dump. he is in some underground facility. Now Kirk must find a way out and then find Mary.

The game is played from first-person view. You have a list of verbs to choose from for commands. In each room, you can look in four directions and upwards, which will turn your character, and you will see different things.

Keywords
adventure gamesunsoftfamicom disk system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy