Dr. Marco Navarro-Génie | Recovering Academic Eyes Alberta Sovereignty For Strong Future

At 14, Marco was sent to Canada for a better life than his native Nicaragua(I mistakenly called him Argentinian)was able to offer.

This Political Science PhD came to Montreal in the early 80s. The quintessential Canadian story, he assimilated and became a Canadian first.

He gained his BA at Concordia University and his PhD at the U of C.

He has taught at Mount Royal college, St. Marys college, SAIT, Concordia University and the University of Calgary. Dr. Navarro-Génie is fluent in English, French and Spanish.

He is an author and a public speaker.

His current areas of interest, immigration, labour, energy and the environment make him an important piece of the puzzle here in Alberta.

He is a father of 7 and a staunch supporter of freedom.

He is the founder and president of Haultain Research Institute. A think tank "dedicated to finding solutions to the structural inequities detrimental to landlocked Canadian provinces.

He has a laundry list of accomplishments and seats on numerous boards.

In our initial conversation Marco revealed his humble and comedic side to me when he referred to himself as a recovering academic as well as a "brown skinned redneck conservative".

I see this interview as the first of many discussions around the many battles we are waging here on the prairies of Western Canada.





