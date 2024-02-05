The 'Border' Bill Is A Pile Of Sh!t

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Border Betrayal
* Think outcomes.
* This is a Ukraine bill disguised as a border bill — and a disaster.
* Careers should end over this bill.
READ: if you’re a glutton for punishment
• Bipartisan Border Bill: Worse Than Skeptics Predicted
• Under The Senate’s Atrocious Border Bill, Everybody Gets Asylum
• Senate ‘Border Bill’ Has Massive Handouts For Ukraine & Israel, Little For Border Security, Authorizes More Migration
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 5 February 2024
https://rumble.com/v4biq3e-why-the-border-bill-is-absolute-trash-ep.-2180-02052024.html