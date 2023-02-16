BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Our Lady of La Salette and UFOs Satan's Lying Signs In The Sky! A Prophecy & Warning For Our Times!
High Hopes
02/16/2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 15, 2023


Our Lady Warns of the deceitful wonders in the air, sky and atmosphere! They are from satan himself!


Amidst the mainstream controlled media's current hype regarding UFOs being shot down and the ongoing propaganda on the existence of aliens or beings from other planets, we remember the multiple warning from Our Lady of La Salette. Our Lady of La Salette warned of wonders in the sky, air or atmosphere and that Satan will be the orchestrator of these lying signs.


The Message of Our lady of La Salette has been also known as "Our Lady's Apocalypse!"


The message was Delivered by Our Lady to

MELANIE CALVAT and MAXIMIN GIRAUD two young french shepherd children.


The message was approved by the Catholic Church and was published in its entirety at Lecce. France, on November 15, 1879 with the imprimatur of Bishop Zola.

📖​End Times Spiritual Warfare: Essential Prayers and Sacramentals for Deliverance and Protection!

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BPB44RFW


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyRpU-Qck0c


Keywords
christianprophecyreligionwarningufosour ladyla salettelying signs
