X22 REPORT Ep. 3042a - The More The [CB] Does, The Worse It Gets For Them, Economic Awakening
The economic system is breaking down, people are now resorting to credit and when the there is no more credit to use the people are going to have a very difficult time making ends meet. During the process the [CB] will push their agenda and it will get worse for them as the people wake up.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
