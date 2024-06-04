© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With these words, pro-Palestinian protesters greeted US State Department representative Matthew Miller near his home.
Matthew Miller is one of the State Department's leading cynics. It was he who claimed that there were practically no civilians left in Belgorod, and also ignored questions asked directly about the murder of children in Palestine.
Source @Slavyangrad
